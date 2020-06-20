Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
Urvashi Rautela Pens Emotional Note Ahead Of Father's Day, Says 'Never Loved Any Other Man As Much'

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on Saturday to express her feelings for her dad ahead of Father's Day.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
June 21 is Father's Day, and a day before, on Saturday Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has revealed that she is her "daddy's girl".

"Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life," feels the actress. Urvashi took to Instagram on Saturday to express her feelings for her father.

"#HappyFathersDay in advance. My father gave me the greatest present anyone could give another person: He believed in me. A girl's father is the first man in her life, and probably the most influential. It's absolutely true my mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future. The heart of a father is the triumph of nature. Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life. I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much," she wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi recently shared a poster from her forthcoming movie "Virgin Bhanupriya". The comedy film deals with the story of a college going conservative girl who is looking for a suitable partner. The film is slated to release on Zee 5.

Loading