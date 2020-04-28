Urvashi Rautela Posts Beach Pic, Asks Fans To Close Their Eyes & Enjoy Virtual Vacation

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is keeping her fans upbeat with her social media posts. In a recent one, she asked her fans to imagine being on the beach and have a virtual vacation, as she shared a picture of herself enjoying the sea.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a photograph of herself in a sea turquoise bikini. In the snapshot she lies on a wooden plank beside the ocean. She completed her look with a pink flower in her hair and sunglasses. "Sunshine is my favorite accessory. Close your eyes & imagine beach.. A virtual vacation will do for now," she captioned the image, which currently has 330K likes.

On Sunday, Urvashi treated her fans to a dance video. In the clip, the actress is seen performing "heel choreography" on the Bollywood number 'Aashiq banaya aapne' by Himesh Reshammiya.

Earlier this week, Urvashi's Facebook account was hacked. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from the account.

On the work front, Beat pe thumka, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick Virgin Bhanupriya.

Here's the song:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365