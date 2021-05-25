Urvashi Rautela Shares a Fan Made Meme on Herself

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing headlines for her music videos these days. After the recent release of Dub Gaye, her new song Versace Baby has been doing the rounds on social media. Urvashi is also quite active on social media and often keeps sharing interesting pictures and videos from her life with her 37.2 million followers on Instagram. On Sunday, she dropped a hilarious meme video of her page which received many laughing reactions from her fans and friends from the industry.

The meme clip was made by one of the fans in which her followers can be seen trying to get her solo attention. In the video, she can be seen posing for a picture with a fan. Just then, another fan interrupts to take a selfie with her. After a while, the first fan can be seen pushing back the hand of another fan so that he can get a solo photo clicked with Urvashi.

With the clip, the star penned a gratitude note for her fans in which she expressed how “grateful” she felt for getting so much love and support from the audience.

This video has gone viral and fans have reacted with heart and laughing emojis in the comments section of the post. The funny fan edit has gained more than 6.8 million views on the photo-sharing app.

Urvashi has always appreciated the love and support that she receives from her fans. In the past, she has also shared reels made on her songs on her Instagram Stories.

On the work front, the actress has around six projects up for release. She will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi in which she will be seen playing the role of a microbiologist. She will also appear in the bilingual thriller Black Rose which will be the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Thiruttu Payale 2. She also has a web series Inspector Avinash in her kitty in which she will star opposite Randeep Hooda. The web series is based on the life of police officer Avinash Mishra who is famous for tackling criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh.

