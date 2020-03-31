Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Urvashi Rautela Shares Bikini Pic, Urges All to 'Spread Smiles'

Sharing the stunning image, Urvashi gave her fans a message amid the coronavirus outbreak, she said spread smiles and not germs.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Urvashi Rautela Shares Bikini Pic, Urges All to 'Spread Smiles'
credits - Urvashi Rautela instagram

Actress Urvashi Rautela on Monday took to social media and shared a throwback picture that sees her strike a scorching pose in a blue bikini.

Sharing the stunning image, Urvashi gave her fans a message amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Spread smiles, not germs," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: " Beautiful."

Another one wrote: "what a smile."

Urvashi's picture was taken in Maldives a while back.

Despite the fact that she is yet to break into the top league of Bollywood actresses, Urvashi has emerged as a major sensation and influencer on social media with a following that seems to be burgeoning by the day, thanks to her pictures and video posts that range from the goofy to the gorgeous. Her dance videos as well as clips of funny antics are a huge hit, as are her still pictures that define fashion and oomph.

On the film front, Urvashi, who was last seen in the multistarrer comedy Pagalpanti, will be next seen in the comedy drama Virgin Bhanupriya.

