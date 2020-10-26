Urvashi Rautela Wears Leather Lehenga and Jewellery Worth Rs 55 Lakh at Neha Kakkar's Wedding

Actress Urvashi Rautela turned out in a leather lehenga with handcrafted zardozi and jewellery ensemble worth Rs 55 lakh at the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

Revealing details of Urvashi's look at the gala, her stylist Sanchi Juneja said, "Urvashi wore Reynu Tandon at Neha Kakkar's wedding. It was a lazer cut leather lehnga with handcrafted zardozi and original Swaroski work. Urvashi looked like a million dollars in that outfit. The leather cut work on green complimented her style. Urvashi's lehenga and jewellery was worth 55 lakh rupees."

Wishing the newly-weds all the best, Urvashi said, "Wishing Neha happily ever after. Lots of love to Neha Kakkar and the groom Rohanpreet Singh and my friend Tony Kakar, Sonu Kakar didi and their mother and father. I just want to say, may your life together be full of love and your love be full of life. Family is very important, family is where your life begins and love never ends. Neha found her person and it was the most beautiful wedding I have ever seen. Wishing them loads of love."

Urvashi was last seen in the comedy drama 'Virgin Bhanupriya', also featuring Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. She is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film 'Black Rose'.