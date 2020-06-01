Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Urvashi Rautela Works Out With 80-kilo Weights, Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela has shared a video on Instagram, where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights.

IANS

Updated:June 1, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Urvashi Rautela Works Out With 80-kilo Weights, Watch Video
credits -Urvashi Rautela instagram

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights.

"80 KGS (176.37 POUNDS) GLUTE THRUST last set. Positive Mindset. Your best outcomes happen after you've pushed through the hardest times. Keep pressing forward," she captioned the video.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was amazed. She wrote: "Wow".

Meanwhile, Urvashi is gearing up for the release of her film Virgin Bhanupriya on an OTT platform.

Talking about her film, Urvashi told IANS: "It is a story of a college-going conservative girl (Urvashi Rautela) who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won't happen ever in her life. What happens after that forms the crux of the story."

Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading