2-min read

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Family Grows to 30 Million

Urvashi Rautela posted a note and a video collage to celebrate the milestone, which has moved her ahead of the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2020, 5:27 PM IST
Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Family Grows to 30 Million
Credits- IANS

Actress Urvashi Rautela now has a fan following of 30 million on Instagram. She has posted a thank-you note and a video collage to celebrate the milestone.

"30 million love thank you @instagram, love you guys! Thank you for being most the important part of my story. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me happiness, thank you for loving me and accepting my love in return. Thank you for the memories I will adore forever," she wrote.



30 MILLION LOVE ‼️‼️‼️‼️🖤 THANK YOU @instagram 🖤 LOVE YOU GUYS ! Thank you for being most the important part of my story. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me happiness, thank you for loving me and accepting my love in return. Thank you for the memories I will adore forever. Thanks for giving me joys and smiles Thanks for sharing my trouble's pile Thanks for wiping the tears of my eye Thanks for showing me the glad view of sky Thanks for lending me your shoulders to lean Thanks for giving my words a proper mean Thanks for telling me the value of life Thanks for showing me the rules to survive Thanks for lending me the sympathetic ears Thanks for showing how much you care From all this what I mean in the end Is thanks for being my 30 MILLION @instagram family 🌹thank you so much @priyangshu_sv you're killer @nishal_nick 🔥🔥 #love #UrvashiRautela



"Thanks for giving me joys and smiles. Thanks for sharing my trouble's pile. Thanks for wiping the tears of my eye. Thanks for showing me the glad view of sky. Thanks for lending me your shoulders to lean."

"Thanks for giving my words a proper mean. Thanks for telling me the value of life.

"Thanks for showing me the rules to survive. Thanks for lending me the sympathetic ears.

Thanks for showing how much you care."

"From all this what I mean in the end Is thanks for being my 30 million @instagram family thank you so much @priyangshu_sv you're killer @nishal_nick #love#UrvashiRautela," she concluded.

With her new cyber feat, Urvashi moves ahead of the likes of Amitabh Bachchan (22.1 million) and Shah Rukh Khan (22.4 million).

The actress is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her Telugu debut film "Black Rose".

