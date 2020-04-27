Urvashi Rautela's Sizzling Dance Moves On Aashiq Banana Aapne Will Drive Away Your Lockdown Blues

After wooing her fans and followers with her sizzling bikini pictures from her vacations, actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela treated them with a new sizzling video of her dancing effortlessly.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she uploaded two dance videos of herself. In the clip, the actress is seen performing "heel choreography".

In one video, Urvashi is seen performing on the Bollywood number "Aashiq banana aapne" by Himesh Reshammiya.

"So honoured, blessed & grateful to be the "First Indian Artist to perform #HeelsChoreography Aon screen ALove u Tushk," she captioned the videos.

In other news, Urvashi's Facebook account was hacked. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from her Facebook account.

Urvashi realised that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account.

Mumbai Police have informed Urvashi that they have acted on the issue, and a compaint has been registered with the cyber police cell.A

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365