Melania Trump Adds Indian Touch to White Jumpsuit with Green Banarasi Sash for Ahmedabad Visit

The First Lady of the United States boarded the flight to India in a formal monochrome ensemble, and landed in all-white look with a green scarf to break the monotony.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
Melania Trump Adds Indian Touch to White Jumpsuit with Green Banarasi Sash for Ahmedabad Visit
Picture courtesy: @melaniatrump.style

India woke up to manic frenzy over the impending visit of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad today for the first leg of Trump's maiden India trip, during which they will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri.

All eyes are on the US first family as they touch down in India, with a close watch on their sartorial choices, the places they visit and the food they eat. The First Lady of the United States boarded the flight to India in a formal monochrome ensemble, wearing a black turtle neck alongwith black-and-white checkered pants.

There are a number of social media pages dedicated to Melania's style file, who have been posting her travel look for India. Known for her love for stilettos, Melania surprised followers by opting for a pair of Roger Vivier flats on the flight.

Melania arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad in an all-white outfit, with a green silk scarf around her waist to break the monotony. According to the Instagram handle @herve_pierre_creative_director, Melania's outfit is "from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe. The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors.... The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread."

Take a look at the photos of her arrival in India:

