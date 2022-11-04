US President Joe Biden’s Daughter Wore Lehenga on Diwali Bash by This Designer

Diwali celebrations by the B-town celebrities were an extravagant and star-studded affair. Every famous personality showed up at the event dressed in designer wear and nailed the festive look. This year, the festival of light was also celebrated in the US. President Joe Biden hosted the largest Diwali reception at the White House and it was attended by nearly 200 eminent Indian Americans. The daughter of the President, Ashley Biden also graced the event. And for the special occasion, she opted for a beautiful lehenga designed by well-known designer Anita Dongre. Anita Dongre has been dressing up Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria and many others for decades.

For the Diwali bash, Ashley Biden graced the event looking elegant in a peach-coloured lehenga. The breezy and comfortable viscose lehenga featured floral motifs throughout. She chose to pair it with a sleeveless choli with a red border and a peach-coloured dupatta. The lehenga featured pockets making it extremely functional. Ashley added accessories like chandbalis and simple bangles to elevate her look. She rounded off her looks by keeping her hair open and opted for a nude lip colour which made her look fresh and absolutely stunning.

The dress code for the event was traditional Indian attire, and many guests were seen in saree, lehenga or sherwani. The event had mesmerizing performances by Sitarist Rishab Sharma and a dance performance by The Sa Dance Company which enchanted the audience. The guests were also served mouthwatering Indian delicacies. More than 200 eminent Indian Americans marked their attendance at this grand Diwali reception that was held in the East Room of the prestigious White House.

During the event, President Joe Biden said, “We are honoured to host you. This is the first grand-scale Diwali reception in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture.”

Atul Keshap, President of the U.S India Business Council shared with PTI that this festival celebration is what the Indian American community has achieved in the US. He said, “It’s a wonderful recognition by the President and by the White House to host all of us on Diwali.” He concluded that it was a privilege to be present at the event as an Indian American.

