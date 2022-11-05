Use Beetroot And Aloe Vera For Glowing Skin This Winter

It’s a big challenge for many to keep their skin healthy in the winter season. People use various products to soften their skin during the winter season when it often begins to feel dry and dull. These market-based products, however, are typically chemical-laden. They can have negative effects on the skin.

If you want to keep your skin soft this season, prepare a homemade cream with beetroot and aloe vera. Aloe vera is commonly used in skin care, but by combining it with beetroot you can create the best formula for winter. Therefore to help you take special care of your skin, today we are going to share the ways to make this natural face cream.

Beetroot and Aloe Vera Cream Ingredients

You only need 2 spoons of beet juice and 2 spoons of aloe vera gel to make this cream at home.

Beetroot and Aloe Vera Cream Process

Grind the beetroot and extract its juice, as well as the aloe vera plant’s fresh gel. Now, thoroughly mix the beet juice and aloe vera gel, and your homemade cream is ready. After washing your face with clean water, apply the cream to your face. Make sure that you do not use any other product on your skin while applying the beetroot and aloe vera cream.

Benefits of beetroot in skincare

Beetroot is packed with many essential vitamins and minerals. It is considered the best source of iron, potassium, phosphorus and sodium. At the same time, the nutrient-rich beetroot acts as a natural skin toner. In addition, the antibacterial properties of beetroot aid in the removal of acne and blemishes from the face.

Benefits of Aloe vera in skincare

Aloe vera, which contains medicinal elements, aids in keeping the skin hydrated. At the same time, vitamins, minerals, lignin, saponins, enzymes, salicylic acid, and amino acids in aloe vera work to eliminate pimples, acne wrinkles, and fine lines. The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera also aid in the treatment of skin rashes and itching.

