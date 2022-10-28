Use Loose Powder To Give Yourself Long-lasting Make-Up

Women usually go for a makeup look with a few basic products and one of them is a loose powder, which is very useful for finishing touches. But did you know that in addition to creating the perfect makeup look with loose powder, you can also make your makeup last longer? Yes, you read it right!

Makeup application is not a difficult task for women. However, most women find it difficult to make their makeup last. That is why we are going to show you how to use loose powder correctly. You can use this to not only achieve the perfect makeup look but also to make the makeup last longer.

Use it while doing your eye makeup:

While applying makeup, use loose powder to make eyeshadow and eyeliner last longer. Apply loose powder around the eyes before applying eye makeup. Or even if your eye makeup is ruined, you can easily remove it with loose powder.

Helps in the longevity of lipsticks:

The use of loose powder can also be a good option for making the lip colour last longer. Apply lipstick. Use tissue paper to the lips and top with loose powder. This will keep your lipstick fresh for a long time.

Lighten the blush:

When applying makeup, the amount of blush on the face frequently increases. Therefore, women must remove their makeup to reduce the excess blush and loose powder can help you there.

You can tone down the blush and achieve a natural glow by applying loose powder over it.

Use on the eyelids:

Some people have extremely short eyelashes. Women like to use heavy makeup on their eyelids to make them appear fat. You can use loose powder to achieve a heavy makeup look. After applying mascara to the eyelashes, dust with loose powder and reapply the mascara. This will make your lashes appear longer and thicker.

