Use Neem Oil To Get Rid Of Skin Problems and Treat Eczema

With rising environmental degradation, the effects of pollution are more harmful than ever in recent times. Owing to pollution, a lot of people deal with various skin conditions, including eczema. It causes dry and itchy patches on the skin. The most common symptoms of eczema include dry skin, itchy skin, skin rash, bumps, swelling, leathery skin, and scaly or crusty skin, among others. But do you know that neem oil is effective in treating this skin condition? Read on to know about the benefits of neem oil for treating dry and irritated skin.

Benefits of Neem Oil

Neem oil is an amazing natural ingredient that prevents and cures skin conditions like eczema. Loaded with tannins and flavonoid derivatives, it helps calm dry and irritated skin. Known to be rich in essential fatty oils and Vitamin E, neem oil keeps your skin moisturised throughout the day. Thus, if you are dealing with skin problems or allergies, then its anti-bacterial and medicinal properties can aid in providing relief from them.

How to use neem oil for eczema?

Now, let’s know how to use neem oil to treat eczema. Below, we have mentioned some natural oils that will help you get rid of eczema:

Neem And Coconut Oil:

The combination of neem and coconut oil will help reduce dryness and blemishes on the skin. Take 1 cup of coconut oil and 2 tbsp of neem oil and add them to a heating pan. Mix them well and apply the mixture to the affected areas after allowing them to cool down. Use this mixture daily for better results.

Neem And Tulsi Oil:

Neem and tulsi oil is known to have magical properties that help cure dryness and redness on the skin. Its antiseptic properties help in treating itchiness, aid in getting rid of skin problems and also keep your skin nourished. Take 2 tbsp of neem oil and 3-4 drops of tulsi oil. Apply the mixture daily for healthy skin.

Neem And Turmeric Oil:

Neem and turmeric have antiseptic, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties. Thus, the mixture helps in relieving redness and skin irritations effectively. To make this mixture, take 2 tbsp of neem oil and ½ tbsp of turmeric essential oil with water. Use the prepared paste daily to get rid of skin problems.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here