Use of Digital Gadgets As Calming Tool Can Worsen Your Child's Behaviour

Technology plays an important role in our daily lives. The young generation has grown up using a vast array of electronic devices just at their fingertips and it’s not surprising to see 3-year-olds unlocking mobile phones, operating apps, and playing games online. Children can’t even imagine a world without the internet, smartphones, tablets, electronic games and other handheld devices. These days digital gadgets are more popular among children and likely among elders too.

The advancement in technology means today’s parents need to figure out how to limit screen time for their children. Digital devices can provide endless hours of entertainment, but these have adverse effects too. Unlimited screen time can be harmful. Giving your toddler a digital device seems to be a quick remedy, but studies show that this calming method might have future serious behavioural problems among children.

Jenny Radesky, M.D. and Developmental Behavioral Pediatrician at the University of Michigan Health Children’s Hospital says, “Using mobiles or other electronic gadgets to settle down a young child may seem like a harmless or temporary tool but there may be long term repercussions, if it is considered as a regular go-to soothing strategy."

Negative Effects Of Digital Gadgets Use:

Frequent use of devices like smartphones and tablets to calm upset kids can lead to emotional dysregulation or behavioural problems. Children are more likely to react with a strong temperament, a sudden change in mood, sadness or excitement, anger or frustration or become hyperactive. Too much gadget use introduces depression in children. It also leads to mental health issues. Engaging in sedentary activities for a long time, like playing online video games and watching TV, can be a risk factor causing obesity or children becoming overweight.

Establish Rules To Curb Screen Time Over Electronic Devices:

Set time for using screens, watching TV or mobile phones.

Make them play outdoor games.

Say no to digital gadgets before sleep time.

Ensure your child has adequate sleep.

No gadgets for babysitters, instead give them toys to play with or colouring books.

No use of digital devices during meal time.

No use of electronics during family time.

