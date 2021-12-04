Use These 5 Leaves For Healthy And Glowing Skin

While we all are aware of the health benefits of fruits and veggies, do you know that leaves too are high in nutrients especially for your skin? Skincare has become one of the most important parts of daily routine, natural and herbal ingredients can not only give you the best results but are pocket friendly as well. These can be proved very beneficial especially if you suffer from issues like acne, scars, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. Here are the leaves that can give you healthy and glowing skin

Fenugreek Leaves

Fenugreek leaves make the face glow and remove skin blemishes. To use this on face, you can prepare a paste and add two teaspoons of honey. Apply it on your face for 20 minutes and then wash it off with clean water.

Mint

Mint is not only used in foods but you can use them as face packs as well. Prepare a paste of mint leaves and mix wit with cucumber juice and honey. Apply this paste on the face for 15 minutes and then wash with water.

Tulsi

Tulsi leaves have several benefits and one of them is it can be used to enhance the beauty of the face. Grind tulsi leaves to make a paste and mix it with a few drops of lemon juice and apply it to the face. Keep it for 15 minutes before washing.

Curry leaves

A known ingredient to enhance taste of food, however, do you it can also be used as a skincare product. Prepare a paste of curry leaves and mix a little Multani mitti and a teaspoon of honey in it. Apply this mixture on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with water.

Coriander

Coriander helps in improving skin tone. Make a paste and add a teaspoon of lemon juice to it. Then apply this paste on your face and leave it on your face for 20minutes.

