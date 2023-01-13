Use These Hacks to Avoid Crying While Chopping Onions

Agree or not, even if you love cooking, the most difficult part is chopping onions. The one thing that can literally make you cry. But that’s also the one thing that we simply can not skip while making our delicious dishes. So what? Chop your onions, and make your plate full of flavours, that too without crying!

Eat bread or have chewing gums:

You can eat bread or have chewing gums if you want to avoid teary eyes while chopping onions. Chewing gum while chopping onions does not result in eye burning. While chopping onions, one keeps a piece of bread in their mouth, which helps in controlling their tears.

Keep them in the microwave or refrigerator:

Onions can also be stored for a while in the refrigerator or microwave before being chopped. Just 15 minutes in the refrigerator minimises the number of acid enzymes present in onions. However, by heating it for 45 seconds in the microwave, the chemicals in the onions are eliminated and you won’t cry as much.

Put on glasses for your eyes:

Cutting onion with glasses on does not irritate the eyes. However, if you breathe through your mouth while chopping onions, the smell will not get to your eyes, keeping them fully safe.

Take the help of candles:

You can also keep a burning candle nearby while cutting onions. The onion fragrance will move in the direction of the candle and you won’t experience eye-burning.

Use vinegar

White vinegar can also be used to avoid tears while cutting onions. For this, combine some water with vinegar and salt. The onion has now been peeled and added to the mixture. After some time, chopping onions won’t make you cry anymore.

