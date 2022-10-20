Use These Haircare Routines To Get Celebrity-like Hair

It absolutely sucks to deal with dry and frizzy hair on a day-to-day basis in all seasons. It’s a dream for some of us to attain manageably silky, and lustrous hair that celebrities flaunt graciously. Of course, celebrities have a whole team dedicated to working on their beauty regime, hair being one of them. Apart from all the high-end hair and styling products they too have their personal hair care routine that they like to follow to give their tresses much-needed nourishment.

Here is a list of haircare routines that you should definitely incorporate into your routine to get healthy and silky hair just like your favourite B-Town actress:

Many people wash their hair every day. This strips off the natural oil from the hair, making it feel prone to tangles and frizz. It is ideal to wash hair twice or thrice a week to eliminate sweat and build-up on the scalp. If the ends look quite different from the hair closest to the roots, it might be due to heat damage. So it is important to use a heat-protectant spray or serum before styling the hair. Also, while using styling tools, remember to lower the heat setting, instead of exposing your hair to high temperatures. Oiling and getting a head massage every week is beneficial for the hair. Include oiling and scalp massage once every week. Use ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, and olive oil to reverse the damage to the hair and help with frizziness, dullness, and hair fall. If you too want to sport a flawless red carpet look like a celebrity, choose a sea salt hair spray during styling. It does not weigh the hair down and it can also be used as your last-minute hack to get your hair game sorted. Use a hair conditioning mask every week to keep your hair soft and hydrated. You can also use DIY hair masks to provide it with proper nourishment. Just add a few tablespoons of yogurt and mix lemon juice and honey to it.

