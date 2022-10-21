Use These Natural Ingredients To Add A Tint To Your Hair And Keep It Moisturized

Colouring the hair has been the trend for quite a long time. The current generation is opting to bleach their mane, add highlights, or change the overall colour. The introduction of such chemicals to your hair may damage it and leave you with dull and lifeless hair. But what if there’s a way to add tint using natural ingredients? So here are some tips to colour your hair naturally and DIY masks to keep your coloured hair hydrated and radiant.

To colour your hair naturally use –

Beet Juice

If you want your hair to have some burgundy undertones or a deeper red tint, use beet juice. Mix the juice of the beetroot with coconut or olive oil. Apply the mixture and then wrap your hair with a cling wrap. Rinse out your hair after letting it sit for at least an hour.

Lemon Juice

For some sun-kissed highlights, opt for lemon juice as it strips the pigment of the hair slowly lightening it gradually. Since the effects of lemon juice are permanent, start off by using it in the lower ends of the hair. If you don’t like it, you can always chop it off.

To achieve this look naturally, spray some lemon juice mixed with water on your hair and sit out in the sun. Let it stay on your hair for an hour at least before washing.

Coffee

Your hot cuppa coffee can also give your hair a darker hue and cover your greys. Brew a strong cup of dark roast coffee by adding half a cup of coffee and a few spoons of coffee grounds and a cup of leave-in conditioner. Apply this to clean and damp hair and let it sit for an hour.

If you already have coloured hair and want to add radiance and hydration to it, here are some DIY masks –

Make sure you oil your hair regularly with coconut, olive, almond or argan oil to restore lustre.

Provide extra nourishment by applying protein packs that include eggs, olive oil, avocado, or yoghurt.

Your coloured hair will need extra conditioning. Us bananas, honey, coconut milk, Aloe Vera Gel and vitamin E oil to keep it soft and hydrated.

Use vinegar to make your hair colour stay on for a longer time. Make sure to use organic Apple Cider Vinegar in your hair masks in small quantities.

