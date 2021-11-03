Use These Tips to Beat Smog, Air Pollution During Winters

Apart from long classy coats, stunning boots, the winter season is also synonymous with smog, pollution, respiratory disorders like asthma, cold, cough, bronchitis, pneumonia, lung fibrosis, and even cardiovascular problems. Smog and air pollution during winter can not only hamper your morning walks but also give you a tough time and impact your overall well-being.

Smog is harmful

From head to toe, smog tends to take a toll on the human body. Smog can lead to infections, stroke, chest pain, asthma, eye, nose, and throat irritation, bronchitis, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, lung fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and emphysema.

Ultimately, these ailments will cause lung damage and increased mortality and morbidity. People with existing lung conditions, pregnant woman, elderly are at greater risk.

Dangers Of Air Pollution

Air pollution, not just due to smog but also because of other factors like firecrackers, or the burning of straw (parali). Poor air quality can wreak havoc on the environment and an individual’s well-being. Pollution can also cause lung, and heart problems, dizziness, nausea, headaches, damage to cells in the respiratory system, and a shorter span of life.

How To Overcome Respiratory Problems During Winter

Make sure you get the flu and pneumonia vaccine to keep your lungs healthy and disease-free, especially during winter.

Limit outdoor exercises, if there is smog and air pollution. Exercise at home and try to incorporate some breathing exercises in order to enhance lung capacity. Take help from an expert.

Wearing a mask can also protect you from the ill effects of smog and pollution. Although, it is suggested that you avoid venturing out during smog or when there is too much air pollution.

Keep your home clean of dust, allergens, and molds. Vacuum clean the home on regular basis. Wash the bedding, rugs, carpets, and disinfect the furniture and surrounding area.

Set an air purifier or an air humidifier at home to breathe freely.

Adequate water intake will keep your airways clean and clear.

Keep your hands clean and free of germs. Don’t touch your mouth, nose, or eyes with dirty hands.

Do not smoke.

Asthma patients, keep the pump handy.

Have good ventilation at home. Go for regular check-ups in case of any health issues.

Eat lung-friendly foods. The list includes apples, green leafy vegetables, walnuts, kiwi, cabbage, beans, berries, broccoli, papaya, pineapple, carrots, turmeric, and ginger. These foods can improve immunity and are beneficial for the lungs. Processed, junk, oily, fried, and canned food can cause throat irritation as they are loaded with preservatives, additives, and artificial flavors.

