Use These Tips to Keep Your Bones Healthy Even as You Age

While it is vital to maintain strong and healthy bones throughout childhood and adolescence, it’s equally crucial to look after them as and when we mature. Bones give structure, protect organs, attach muscles, and store calcium as far as our body is concerned.

Maintaining healthy bones as you become older helps lower your chance of osteoporosis and its consequences, including painful vertebral compression fractures in the vertebrae. Use these methods to safeguard your bones and enhance your overall health.

Take a walk or jog.

You choose the pace and regularity of your walks or jogs. Your doctor or a trained personal trainer can advise you on what is best for you. It is usually suggested to exercise for 20 to 30 minutes three to four times each week.

Do exercise

Climb stairs, perform bench steps or perform jumping exercises. These exercises might be more intense than walking or jogging. They are excellent for bone strength and hard cardiovascular exercise.

Give up smoking.

Tobacco use may be a major risk factor for bone loss. Furthermore, smokers have been demonstrated to have weaker balance than non-smokers, increasing the likelihood of falling and fracturing a bone.

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

The body’s capacity to absorb and regulate calcium, vitamin D and hormones is hampered by excessive alcohol use. It may also raise your chances of losing bone density and breaking a bone.

Breakfast should include fortified oatmeal.

One bag of sugar-free instant oatmeal has more than 100 mg of calcium4, which is about 10% of the daily required intake. Choose one with enhanced nutrition, but no added sugar. To add calcium to your oatmeal, mix with whole milk, almond milk, or yoghurt.

Consume more nuts.

Calcium is abundant in almonds, walnuts, and pistachios. Put a couple of fistfuls in a tiny plastic bag and keep it close at hand for snacking.

Consume beans and leafy vegetables.

Traditionally baked beans and white beans are also high in calcium. Consume them on their own or in a relatively low soup. Leafy greens are also high in calcium. Collard greens, kale, and bok choy are all excellent choices.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

