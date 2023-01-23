Use These Tips To Look Camera-ready During Online Office Meetings

Work-from-home (WFH) mode is still in trend, even though the Covid-19 situation is under control in most parts of the world. WFH requires men and women to attend meetings online. One cannot look shabby during office meetings, even if it is virtual. This makes it very important for us to look professional in order to make an impression on our seniors and clients. Camera-friendly makeup tips can help one stay ready for such meetings. Some of the tips recommended are:

Matte finish makeup

Matte finish makeup can help you look camera-friendly instantly. The glossy look can make you look very bright or shiny on camera, which often comes across as unprofessional. Formal meetings require a more subtle look, which is why matte finish makeup is the best look for such meetings.

Concealer

If an urgent meeting pops up and you have very little time on your hands, concealer can help you look spotless on camera. You can apply concealer on points of your face that appear dark on the camera. For this, use your ring finger to apply concealer on the spot or dark circle area of the face.

Foundation

Make sure you use foundation while opting for a camera-friendly look. Your skin looks even when you apply foundation after concealer. Wedding or party makeup is glossier and cannot work for more formal meetings. Remember to use foundation and concealer for a quick camera-friendly look.

Light eye makeup

Puffy eyes and dark circles can make your eyes look lethargic and insomniac. Light eye makeup is important to look fresh on camera. Use eyeliner or kajal for this. If you do not want to use those two, you can also apply mascara.

Light shade lipstick

Lipstick is also essential for camera-friendly makeup. For this, instead of a dark shade lipstick, use a lighter colour and make sure you don’t use a glossy colour that can give you a more party look. Peach or light pink lipstick will help you look more sober and professional during online meetings on camera.

