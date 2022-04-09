Use This DIY Peel-off Mask to Slow Down Signs of Ageing

The first signs of ageing are visible on our skin. It depends a great deal on your eating habits, lifestyle and personal habits. UV rays, which impair the formation of collagen and elastin tissue in the skin, are the key to causing ageing. However, if you take care of a few things, you can slow down the signs of ageing on your skin.

Here, we’ll tell you how to prepare an anti-ageing peel-off mask that will help you slow down the ageing process.

Ingredients

Coffee 1 tsp

sugar 1/2 tsp

gelatin powder 1 tsp

a little rose water

Steps

Grind the coffee well and make a fine powder.

Now mix coffee powder, powdered sugar, gelatin powder and rose water in a bowl.

Keep in mind that its texture should be like a paste, which is easy to apply.

Now with the help of a brush, apply it to your face.

Once it dries completely, starts removing it from the chin area.

Keep these things in mind

The peel-off mask should not be used if there are wounds or acne on the face. After applying the peel-off mask, Don’t move your jaw

Always keep the layer of the peel-off mask a little thick so that it is easy to remove it.

Benefits of peel-off mask

The coffee used in the mask has anti-ageing properties that help reduce the problems of wrinkles. This mask also helps reduce the open pores.

Blackheads and whiteheads can also be removed using this mask, which brings a glow to the skin.

Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions.News18 does not confirm these. Please consult the concerned specialist before implementing these.

