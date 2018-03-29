Use Turmeric to Control Sun-Spots and Scarring

Turmeric has been known for its healing properties since time unknown, and of late has been often cited as one of the most potent Superfoods. This golden spice is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant content and has been used for beauty treatments to address many issues including hyperpigmentation, sun-spots and acne scarring.Turmeric is used with lemon, yogurt, honey or milk to make a thin paste that can be used to lighten dark spots and tanning. As per beauty experts and biochemists, Turmeric blocks overproduction of melanin triggered by prolonged sun exposure.Using turmeric in home-made face masks consistently over a period of time not only reduces the skin pigmentation but also prevents it from exacerbating.This spice is also rich in anti-microbial properties, helping soothe breakouts and preventing acne due to bacterial invasion.Mixing small amounts of turmeric with yogurt and honey render a beautiful glow on lackluster skin. No wonder, haldi aka turmeric has been a part of Indian Weddings wherein the bride and groom are smeared with haldi and curd ubtan (mask).Life scientists vouch for the wound healing properties of turmeric and recommend applying turmeric for healing wounds faster and blocking further infection.So before the sun starts to sizzle, it’s the right time to include turmeric in your beauty regime to steer clear of sun-spots and scarring this summer.