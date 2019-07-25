Useful Tips to Make Co-Working Environment Healthy and Hassle Free

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But there are some things one should keep in mind to make the best out of the concept. Ryan Bennett of WeWork India and Raghu Shivakumar, Co-Founder of Wolves Recruitment and Staffing, share things to keep in mind to make a co-working environment work in the best possible way.

Expand your network: Co-working spaces encompass the coming together of organisations and people across board irrespective of size or type. These include start-ups who are looking to network, SMEs that are looking to scale up and large corporations looking out to be more agile. Be open to bouncing off your ideas to get feedback from others or find competent people for hiring and like-minded people to go out with after office-hours. The idea is to not be boxed in and maximise the benefits of working in a collaborative environment.

Boost your productivity and creativity: A co-working environment provides you with all the amenities that might be required in daily work environment. These could include professional amenities like booking a meeting room online through a member network app or access to work-spaces around the world, as well as lifestyle benefits. All these features help in boosting you up.

Create a state of well being: With the average millennial workforce spending most of their hours at the workspace, work-life balance is of key importance. State of well-being is not only about personal satisfaction but also helps in enhancing your desire to work. The community teams at co-working spaces can set up multiple events to help people break away from their monotonous routines. This could include fitness classes like yoga, spa sessions, on the house breakfast, pop up stores to help you shop while you take a break or a nap room where you can rest.

Learn new skills: Community teams can conduct sessions designed to encourage members to learn new skills. These include workshops, presentations, hackathons, networking events, art exhibitions and more. Do keep an eye out regularly for upcoming events and see if any of them interest you or cater to skills you would like to develop.