Uterine Fibroids: All You Need To Know About The Abnormal Growth Inside Uterus

Fibroids or Uterine Fibroids are noncancerous growths that occur in the uterus. These growths are like benign tumors that often occur during childbearing years. The condition has various names such as Fibroids, leiomyomas, myomas, uterine myomas, and fibromas. These fibroids may seem like cancerous cells but do not turn into uterine cancer. In very rare conditions, these tumors spread across the reproductive parts.

According to a study, around 80 percent of women in the world suffer from fibroids by the age of 50 years. However, most of them witness no prominent symptoms. In serious cases, women suffer from severe abdominal pain and heavy blood loss during menstruation. However, fibroids do not have any visible symptoms that are only associated with them. They can depend upon various factors like size and number of fibroids. There is no single reason that results in the growth of fibroids in the uterus. It can occur due to multiple reasons such as genetics, hormonal imbalance, obesity, and extracellular matrix. However, the real reason is indetectable in the patient with Fibroids.

Advertisement

To learn more about the disease, let’s look at some of the common symptoms that might be an indication for Uterine Fibroids.

Suffering from heavy bleeding during periods. Increased duration of the menstrual cycle such as a single cycle lasting for more than seven days. Severe abdominal pain Urinating frequently Feeling of pressure while urinating as well as facing difficulty in emptying the bladder. Constipation and indigestion Pain in thighs, abdomen, pelvic region and back.

What are the risks and complications associated with Uterine Fibroids?

Fibroids do not spread and are often not life-threatening. However, some risk factors can occur in the body due to this condition. If someone has fibroids, then they can find it difficult to conceive. One of the types of fibroids known as submucosal fibroids can lead to infertility or increase the chances of miscarriage. In the case of a pregnant woman, fibroids may result in placental abruption, restrict the growth of the foetus or can cause preterm delivery.

How to prevent Fibroids?

Maintain healthy weight

Eat fruit and vegetables

Avoid junk food

Regular visit to gynaecologist

Exercise regularly

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.