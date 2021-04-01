Utkal Divas 2021: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share on Odisha Day

Odisha Day 2021 will be celebrated on Thursday, April 1 to commemorate the formation of Odisha as a separate state. Odisha is the eighth largest state by area and the eleventh largest by inhabitants of the country. The state has a grand historical past of rich tradition and heritage. The day is also known as Utkal Divas. The Odisha Day or Utkal Divas was first celebrated on April 1, 1936.
After India's independence, Odisha — like other princely states in its vicinity — had handed over their power to the Government of India. Utkal Divas is also celebrated in remembrance of those who made their contributions to the growth of Odisha. There is a lot to explore about this beautiful state.
The state is has a plethora of natural beauty. To celebrate the existence of this beautiful state, you can greet your loved ones with these heartfelt messages.
- Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Odisha on Utkala Divas.
- On this Utkal Dibasa, I want everyone to have such love, affection and happiness, which is considered special.
- The modern boundaries of Odisha were demarcated by the British Indian government when Orissa Province was established on April1, 1936, consisting of the Odia-speaking districts of Bihar and Orissa Province. The first of April is celebrated as UtkalaDibasa.
- Humble tributes to the legendary leader, 1st Chief Minister of Odisha & Utkala Keshari Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab on his death anniversary.
- Sending lots of love, warm wishes and heartfelt greetings on this Orissa Day. Happy Utkala Divas 2021.
- Happy Odisha Foundation Day 2021.
- राज्य के प्रत्येक नागरिक को इस ओडिशा दिवस पर आना चाहिए, और उनकी इच्छाओं, तारीफों और एक-दूसरे को शुभकामनाएं देना चाहिए, ताकि सभी के लिए एक विशेष और खुशहाल दिन हो सके।
- इस ओडिशा दिवस पर मेरा अभिवादन स्वीकार करें … धन्य उत्कल दिबासा.