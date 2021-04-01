Utkal Divas 2021: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share on Odisha Day

Odisha Day 2021 will be celebrated on Thursday, April 1 to commemorate the formation of Odisha as a separate state. Odisha is the eighth largest state by area and the eleventh largest by inhabitants of the country. The state has a grand historical past of rich tradition and heritage. The day is also known as Utkal Divas. The Odisha Day or Utkal Divas was first celebrated on April 1, 1936.

After India's independence, Odisha — like other princely states in its vicinity — had handed over their power to the Government of India. Utkal Divas is also celebrated in remembrance of those who made their contributions to the growth of Odisha. There is a lot to explore about this beautiful state.

The state is has a plethora of natural beauty. To celebrate the existence of this beautiful state, you can greet your loved ones with these heartfelt messages.