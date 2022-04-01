Utkal Divas 2022: President Kovind, PM Modi, CM Patnaik Greet People on Utkala Dibasa

UTKAL DIVAS 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas today on Friday, April 1. “On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress and Odia culture is globally admired. I pray for Odisha’s development in the times to come,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress and Odia culture is globally admired. I pray for Odisha’s development in the times to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2022

Taking to his twitter handle, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote: “On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state.”

On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 1, 2022

Extending his wishes, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted in Odia: “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all on the occasion of Odisha Day. On this occasion, I pay my respects to the distinguished seekers of the formation of a separate state of Odisha. Let us continue to strengthen our joint efforts for the prosperity of Odisha while maintaining the self-esteem of the Oriya nation. Bande Utkal Janani. #OdishaDibasa”

In the year 1936, on this day, Odisha was made a separate province and determined as a new state along with some parts of the Madras Presidency. Also, the name of the state originated from the Odra or Udra tribes, residing in the central region of Odisha. Thus, we celebrate Utkal Divas or Odisha Day on April 1 each year to recall the formation of the state to be recognised as a state.

The term Odisha is derived from the Sanskrit word “Odra Desa" and historically, this state has been known by various names such as Utkala, Kalinga, Udra, Toshali, and Kosala. The wonderful ancient history of this state has been mentioned frequently in well-known texts like ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Vayu Purana’. 5000-year-old history of Odisha comprises so many powerful battles through different periods.

Odisha became famous during the rule of Kalinga between the 6th and 4th centuries BCE. After that, the Maurya King Ashoka invaded it and conquered almost the whole of India and its surroundings. But it flourished during the 11th century under the Ganga Dynasty and has always stayed the fortress of the great Hindu architecture and culture till now.

