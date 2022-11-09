Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022: Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

UTTARAKHAND FOUNDATION DAY: WISHES, QUOTES, MESSAGES, AND GREETINGS TO SHARE: Uttarakhand Foundation Day is observed on November 9 every year. Also known as Uttrakhand Divas, it is celebrated to mark the establishment of the 27th state of India. Uttarakhand did not come into existence with India’s independence. It is one of the newer states that was created under the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000.

When Uttarakhand Kranti Dal was formed, with the aim of achieving statehood, a widespread movement to achieve statehood swept the region in 90s. It kept on for years.Subsequently, the state of Uttarakhand was formed, initially as Uttaranchal.

The then-president, K. R. Narayanan, approved the bill on August 28, 2000, which later turned into an act. Finally, on January 1, 2007, Uttaranchal was officially renamed Uttarakhand.

Here’s how you can wish your friends and family on Uttarakhand Foundation Day:

Let’s celebrate the divine beauty of Uttrakhand. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022. Greetings to the people of the state of Uttarakhand. May you rise and shine always. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day! Wishing you more success and growth in completing a grand 20 years. Happy Uttarakhand Sthapna Divas! Best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on their Statehood day. May you achieve newer heights and success in the coming years to come! Celebrate the culture, glory, struggles, and victories of our ancestors on this Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022. Commemorate the day of victory with excitement, pride, and zeal in your hearts. Wishing you a very Happy Uttarakhand Day! May the state continue to flourish and prosper in the near future also. Happy Uttarakhand Day 22! Today, we take a pledge to make our state and country proud by choosing right over wrong. Happy Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas!

