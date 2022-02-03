Uttarakhand Researchers To Study Use of Medicinal Herbs For Treatment of Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is a serious health condition that can strike anyone at any time. It causes the growth of an abnormal number of cells in the lining of the large intestine, leading to inflammation and damage. In order to treat the cancer in the large intestine, generally known as colon cancer, with mountain herbs, a research team from Kumaun University has set up a laboratory in the Dev Singh Bisht campus in Nainital, Uttarakhand. Further, living cancer cells have been brought from the National Center for Cell Science, Pune, to conduct the study.

Researchers think that it might be possible that medicinal herbs can benefit the patients of colon cancer.

According to Professor Satpal Singh Bisht, Head of the Zoology Department of Kumaun University, a special setup has been prepared in the department to study the use of herbs for cancer treatment. “There are many herbs that contain natural chemicals that can kill cancer cells, and these plants should be studied more carefully in order to find out which herb is best for treating cancer,” said Professor Bisht.

Research

According to Professor Bisht, cancer cells that grow in the large intestine in the human body have been developed in culture labs for research. The cell brought here is from an adult cancer patient whose infected cells have been removed from his intestine. It will be used to test the toxicity of research in the treatment of cancer. Various cancer cells will then be developed after which herbs would be tested on them.

Symptoms

With colon cancer, you might notice bleeding from the rectum (anus). This leads to problems in digestion, which may cause bloating. Additionally, weakness or having no energy is also a common symptom of colon cancer. The need to frequently use the toilet is also a serious symptom that patients of colon cancer experience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.