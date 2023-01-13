​Uttarayan 2023: Uttarayana Punya Kala Start and End Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

HAPPY UTTARAYAN 2023: In Sanskrit, the word ‘uttara’ means North, and ‘ayana’ means movement. Thus Uttarayana refers to the Sun’s movement towards the northern hemisphere. The term Uttarayan is used by the Gujarati community to refer to Makar Sankranti. Along with holy puja, people fly kites to mark the special day.

It is a two-day festival, the first day is called Uttarayana, and the next day is called Vasi Uttarayana. It is also believed that this day brings Moksha or salvation to the deceased. Here’s everything that you need to know about the festival.

Uttarayana Punya Kala: Start and end time

This year, the festival Uttarayana falls on Sunday, January 15. Punya Kala, which means the auspicious time for the puja and holy bath will begin at 7.15 am. Drik Panchang suggests that the Uttarayana Sankranti moment commences at 8.57 pm on January 14 onwards. Meanwhile, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15.

Uttarayana Puja procedure

Dharba grass is used during the puja of Uttarayana, which is to be cut in six pieces each to be 4-inch-long. Applying a paste of Sandalwood powder, each piece should be placed vertically on a plate and decorated with flowers. Coins should be placed on the top, bottom, and mid-portion of the grass.

A paste of white rice flour and sesame oil should be mixed on the palm of the right hand, along with sprinkles of water. Then it should be poured on the dharba grass and the coins. Once done, devotees can use the coin or pour it in a water body.

