UV Rays Increase Hunger Hormone Levels Among Men, Claims New Study

We are advised to protect ourselves from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. The harmful rays affect our skin and cause many diseases. But did you know that the sun’s UV rays can also make you hungry? Well, a recent study reveals that the sun increases the appetite of men, while it doesn’t affect women.

While it is a fact that one should sit/walk in sunlight to get over Vitamin D deficiency. A recent study has shown surprising facts about the sun’s rays and hunger. The study claims that the sun’s UV rays increase the levels of men’s hunger hormones, making them feel hungry.

Let’s take a look at the revelations made by the study:

Hunger increases by the sun’s rays.

According to a Medical News Today report, it has been found that due to sunlight, men’s appetite increases and they eat more food. While it doesn’t have any effect on women. The study claims that some invisible UV rays coming from the sun increase the levels of men’s hunger hormone ghrelin and its effects are seen on their appetite. The hormone promotes fat storage and also regulates the body’s energy. The ghrelin hormone reduces nerve activity and protects from muscle waste.

