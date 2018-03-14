English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vaani Kapoor Launches Brazilian Shoe Brand in India
Fashionista Vaani Kapoor added glamour to the event.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Brazilian brand Melissa, famed for its "fashionable shoes", opened doors to its first ever flagship store at the DLF Promenade Mall here with Bollywood fashionista Vaani Kapoor adding glamour to the event.
The international brand with presence in over 96 countries including key fashion cities such as New York, London, and Hong Kong has finally opened its doors in India.
The new 1,454 square foot retail space is the Brazilian eco-friendly label's first exclusive business outlet in India.
"The new Melissa flagship store gives us the opportunity to tap into the Indian retail space with a new and innovative fashion product. We are a one of a kind brand, dealing in eco-friendly 100 percent recyclable shoes, made of specially-developed Melflex plastic," said Ruchi Sally, Managing Director, ENVIABLY ME INDIA Pvt. Ltd, the exclusive franchisee of Melissa in India.
Looking ahead, Melissa would soon launch additional stores in New Delhi and Mumbai later this year, she said, adding that store locations are an important aspect for Melissa and the brand would be very selective in choosing the right locations for opening new stores.
"I think people are already excited about it because India is no more a country where people are not well travelled. Most of the people are already travelled. We might be new to the India market but for the fans of Melissa who are there in India, it's not new," Ruchi told IANS.
International design brand Vivienne Westwood, one of the champions of fashion sustainability, has been collaborating with the brand since 2008. The brand also collaborates with Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and many more.
The store will stock styles from Melissa's core women's collection, a range of baby girls as well as its collaborations with designers.
