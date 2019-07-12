Vaginal Bacteria Linked to Ovarian Cancer; Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
The study follows the revelation that the community of bacteria and other microbes that reside inside the body, called microbiome, influence well-being and health.
Representative image.
Turns out, having too little good vaginal bacteria may increase chances of ovarian cancer in women and swabs can be used to spot it, according to researchers. The new study, led by University College London, hope that the finding can be used to identify women at high risk of cancer, which has no screening test.
One of the beneficial bacteria in the vagina is called lactobacillus. Experts are of the opinion that it stops other unhelpful or bad microbes from taking up residence and causing harm. However, a decrease in lactobacillus increases chances of ovarian cancer.
Facts about ovarian cancer
Risk factors include family history, advanced age, reproductive history and obesity.
Treatment options include surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
There is a 94 per cent chance of surviving for at least 5 more years if diagnosed and treated early.
Symptoms of ovarian cancer
Ovarian cancer usually starts in the epithelium of the ovary.
There are no symptoms in the early stages.
Symptoms when apparent include conditions like premenstrual syndrome or PMS, irritable bowel syndrome or IBS or a temporary bladder problem.
Early symptoms may also include
Pain in the pelvis or lower abdomen
Back pain
Indigestion as well as feeling full rapidly while eating
Urgent and frequent urination
Pain during sexual intercourse
Constipation
On the progression of the disease, one may also show symptoms like
Nausea
Weight loss
Breathlessness
Tiredness
Appetite loss
Diagnosis of ovarian cancer
Blood tests to check elevated levels of CA-125
Transvaginal ultrasound, MRI or CT scan.
A laparoscopy allows doctors to see the ovaries and take a tissue sample if necessary.
Colonoscopy if there is bleeding from the rectum
Abdominal fluid aspiration
Biopsy
Treatment for ovarian cancer
Surgery: Depending on the extent of cancer, it could be Salpingo-oophorectomy, Hysterectomy, Lymph node dissection, or Cytoreductive or debulking surgery.
Chemotherapy: Use of certain medications to destroy cancer cells.
Hormone Therapy to prevent estrogen from reaching cancer cells
Radiation therapy
