Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras and Significance

VAIKUNTHA EKADASHI 2023: Vaikuntha Ekadashi or Mukkoti Ekadashi falls in the Dhanur solar month. The people of Kerala observe Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Swarga Vathil Ekadashi in the Malayalam calendar. Because Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed in accordance with the solar calendar, the Hindu lunar calendar may place it either in the Margashirsha or the Pausha month. There may be zero, one, or two Vaikuntha Ekadashis in a year according to the Gregorian calendar.

Shubh Muhurat

On January 2, 2023, Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 07:11 on January 1 and end at 08:23 pm on January 2, 2023. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day. Parana means breaking the fast. So, devotees who will be fasting on this day, the Parana timings on January 3 will be from 07:14 AM to 09:19 AM.

Rituals

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, devotees observe a strict fast. Those who cannot fast completely may have fruits and milk. They offer special prayer to Lord Vishnu and those who observe this vrat engage in “Japa" and “Dhyana." Devotees stay awake the night of Vaikuntha Ekadashi to listen to stories and sing bhajans for Lord Vishnu. In the evening, devotees visit Lord Vishnu’s shrines.

Significance

The day, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is considered auspicious for Lord Vishnu’s followers. On this day, it is thought that Vaikuntha Dwar, the entrance to Lord Vishnu’s inner sanctum, opens and allows all the devotees who fast on this day, to enter heaven and attain salvation. For the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a very significant day.

Mantra

Vishnu Mantra

“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”

Krishna Maha-Mantra

“Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna Krishna, Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama, Hare Rama Rama, Rama Hare Hare"

