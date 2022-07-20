Vaishnava Kamika Ekadashi 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Even though Ekadashi is marked twice every month, the Vaishnava Ekadashi fast is observed annually during the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar month if Sawan. This month the auspicious fast will be observed on July 24, Sunday. People worship Lord Vishnu as per the rituals on this day. It is believed that wishes get fulfilled by worshipping the Lord on Vaishnava Ekadashi. According to devotees, a person who keeps this fast gets free from sins committed in their lifetime.

Shubh Muhurat

The Kanima Ekadashi will begin at 11:27 AM on July 23 and end at 1:45 PM on July 24. As per Udayatithi, the Kamika Ekadashi fast is supposed to be kept on July 24.

Significance

The Bhagwat Purana describes the significance of this auspicious day. As per the Purana, Lord Krishna revealed to Narad Muni that fasting on Kamika Ekadashi is regarded as just as holy as bathing in the Ganga in Pushkar, Naimisharany, or Kashi to atone for all of sins. It is believed that in order to please God offering tulsi with faith and dedication is also enough. A partial or full fast is observed on this day in order to purify, repair, and rejuvenate the soul and body.

Puja Vidhi

Kamika Ekadashi is a three-day fast. Some people observe a hard fast in which they don’t drink water whereas others consume satvik food. People break their fast on the following day, during the sunrise.

To begin the day, people wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes. After that, they perform Vishnu puja. In addition to tulsi leaves, which are considered to be Lord Vishnu’s favourite, fruits, sweets, and yellow flowers are offered. Panchamrit is also offered. Devotees recite the srory of Kamika Ekadashi as well as the Vishnu Sahastranama is recited. After that, the aarti is done and prasad is distributed.

Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay

