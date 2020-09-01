Take the pledge to vote

Vaishnavi MacDonald Reveals She Is a Certified Nutritionist; Shares Some Healthy Tips

Vaishnavi MacDonald, a familiar face on the small screen, is also a certified nutritionist. Vaishnavi shares some healthy tips this National Nutrition Week.

September 1, 2020
Actress Vaishnavi MacDonald, a familiar face on the small screen, is also a certified nutritionist. She said health is a subject that has always interested her.

"A lot of people don't know that I am a certified nutritionist. I was always interested in nutrition and health because I feel they are important, and in the current situation it is very well proved. When I got an opportunity, I did an extensive course and now I can even open a clinic. Even though I haven't opened one yet, I try to practice with my close friends and family. It is always good to learn a new skill as it helps to keep your mind young," she said.

Vaishnavi feels it is necessary to follow a healthy diet. Sharing her expertise about how to follow a balanced diet she said, “I generally follow and suggest to have maximum carbs in the afternoon which consists of brown rice, chapati, along with a bowl of curd, raita, salad, sprouts, etc. As your munchies, you can have roasted chana with tadka of ghee, puff rice, khakra, makhana all this proves to be healthy as well as tasty. Eat nuts, green leafy vegetables and vegetables of all colours because each colour of vegetable corresponds to a certain part of your body. Dairy products that include curd, buttermilk are very good for your stomach as it helps to keep good bacteria in your stomach intact. Even including little ghee, coconut oil or olive oil can be good for health."

According to Vaishnavi Macdonald, having a spiritual outlook towards life is important.

"It is necessary for your mind and soul to be healthy for your body to prosper. So your thought process, your imagination and positive outlook towards life matter a lot along with nutrition. Nutrition is not about what goes into your mouth but also what comes within you," she said.

On the work front, Vaishnavi MacDonald plays Surajmukhi in Aye Mere Humsafar.

