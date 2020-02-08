Valentine Week 2020: Budget Gifts and Experiences for Lovebirds
Nothing beats being in your lover's company during the Valentine Week. Here are a few experiences that couples can share together.
Ranbir Kapoor Watches Gully Boy with His Ladylove Alia Bhatt
Love is in the air! Valentine's week has already started and so is the trail of exchanging gifts with your special one. However, sometimes we are bound by a budget, or value experiences more than material gifts. If that is the case, here is a small list of winsome ideas to execute for you bae this Valentine week:
A Happy Breakfast Tray!
Who doesn’t like a scrumptious breakfast at bed? Surprise your partner with a pretty tray covered with their favorite food. You can cook it yourself for an enhanced experience for them and it can also help you save a few bucks!
Pop- And Love!
Another budget gift that really packs a punch is handwritten notes. Write cute little notes for your number one, and put them in balloons. Your partner’s heart will swell with love when they burst the balloon, only to find sweet scribbles by you!
Open-Air Movie Date
Because taking out on a movie in a theater is too predictable, right? Search for open-air movie night shows in your town, or DIY by setting up your laptop on your terrace or garden with a speaker or head-phones, and voila!
Personalised Merchandise
And here, you can be totally creative. You don’t need to do it the old way by putting their pictures on a T-shirt or a cushion cover! If you have an inside phrase or sentence you frequently use when together, get that printed to make it a forever and only.
Diary/ Stationery
If you’re in love with a writer, then gift them something that is useful to them! A pack of pretty and colorful spiral-bound diaries with pens or a set of charcoal pencils for your artist lover will make them super happy! You can go the extra mile and gift them a fountain pen to make it even more special.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Choudry Celebrates Birthday with a Bang, Shares Pics with Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha
- While Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Indian Women's Team Pulls Out of Badminton Asian Championships Due to Coronavirus, Men's Team to Play
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM