Valentine Week 2020: Budget Gifts and Experiences for Lovebirds

Love is in the air! Valentine's week has already started and so is the trail of exchanging gifts with your special one. However, sometimes we are bound by a budget, or value experiences more than material gifts. If that is the case, here is a small list of winsome ideas to execute for you bae this Valentine week:

A Happy Breakfast Tray!

Who doesn’t like a scrumptious breakfast at bed? Surprise your partner with a pretty tray covered with their favorite food. You can cook it yourself for an enhanced experience for them and it can also help you save a few bucks!

Pop- And Love!

Another budget gift that really packs a punch is handwritten notes. Write cute little notes for your number one, and put them in balloons. Your partner’s heart will swell with love when they burst the balloon, only to find sweet scribbles by you!

Open-Air Movie Date

Because taking out on a movie in a theater is too predictable, right? Search for open-air movie night shows in your town, or DIY by setting up your laptop on your terrace or garden with a speaker or head-phones, and voila!

Personalised Merchandise

And here, you can be totally creative. You don’t need to do it the old way by putting their pictures on a T-shirt or a cushion cover! If you have an inside phrase or sentence you frequently use when together, get that printed to make it a forever and only.

Diary/ Stationery

If you’re in love with a writer, then gift them something that is useful to them! A pack of pretty and colorful spiral-bound diaries with pens or a set of charcoal pencils for your artist lover will make them super happy! You can go the extra mile and gift them a fountain pen to make it even more special.

