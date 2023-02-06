Happy Valentine’s Week 2023: When is Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day?

VALENTINE WEEK CALENDAR 2023: The week to celebrate love and romance is just around the corner. The world will celebrate Valentine’s week this month, starting with Rose Day, on February 7 until the much-awaited day on February 14. Lovebirds all around will observe Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day building up to Valentine’s Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the significance of each of the days this week.

Day 1: Rose Day

Red roses are the most popular type of roses, and on this day, lovers serenade their loved ones with bouquets. The day’s theme is roses and the promise of freshness, fragrance, and the enduring beauty of love that these popular flowers convey.

Day 2: Propose Day

Propose Day, observed on February 8, is dedicated to all kinds of proposals. Whether you want to express your feelings to your crush, or pop the big question, this is the time for it. If you intend to pop the question, make it a memorable occasion by setting up the ideal date with a gift, some flowers, and cake, and showing them a time, they will never forget.

Day 3: Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day, which is celebrated on February 9, is a homage and a wish for the relationship to only get sweeter by the minute. Chocolate, long considered an aphrodisiac, also signifies the power of love and desire.

Day 4: Teddy Day

The day falls on February 10, and brings back childhood memories of being caressed and safely put into bed by one’s parents. Teddy bears are adorable stuffed toys that make you think of cosy, delightful things. This day, thus, celebrates all things adorable.

Day 5: Promise Day

Promise Day, which is commemorated on February 11, emphasises the value of commitment. You formally commit to being together, going steady, or both on this day, and you keep your word.

Day 6: Hug Day

A hug is more than a physical action. It is a sign of the warmth and safety that love promises. It stands for healing and reassurance through tangible actions. Hug day is observed on February 12.

Day 7: Kiss Day

On this day, February 13, lovers exchange their first kiss of commitment. A kiss that is the promise to be around through thick and thin. It symbolises an unwavering commitment to one another.

Day 8: Valentine’s Day

Finally, Valentine’s Day arrives on February 14. This marks the conclusion of Valentine’s Week. The day is taken off work so that couples can celebrate it any way they choose and spend time with their loved ones. It’s a day of happiness, a time to celebrate commitment, love, and the wonderful exhilaration of finding the right partner.

