Valentine’s Day 2022: Five Out of The Box Ideas to Plan Your Date Amid Covid-19

Valentine’s Day 2022: Undoubtedly, the Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc since its outbreak in 2019. It has claimed millions of lives worldwide, impacted livelihoods and caused the global economy to plunge to its lowest levels. The pandemic also taught us the ability to adapt. As human activities came to a halt and everything moved online, people also discovered unique ways to cope with the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

From work, schools, courts and festivals, the pandemic cast a shadow on everything and changed the way we live our day-to-day life. Now that Valentine’s day is here, we already know that we will have to figure out a way to plan the day in accordance with the pandemic which is still a threat.

Now, before you brainstorm for some unique ideas, we have compiled for you some out of the box ways you can plan your date this Valentine’s Day.

Old-school way

Old-school ways don’t have to be necessarily boring. Even before technology transformed our lives, people used to celebrate Valentine’s with great enthusiasm. For this Valentine’s day, consider writing love-filled letters to your better half and express your love the old way. You can also choose to confess some things that you are otherwise afraid to tell to your partner.

Online date

If your office can move online, your school can adopt the digital mode then why not your love life. If the virus is keeping two love birds away from each other then let technology bridge the gap. One can choose different themes for an online date. Switch on mood lighting in your room and connect through the screens of your device while keeping the virus at bay.

Binge-watch

What else can be better than being locked with your better half in the same house that too on Valentine’s day. If you are one such lucky couple, then don’t waste your day and make it special. Binge watching a show which you both like can be the best way to engage with each other and to know each other’s interests.

Night stroll

As crowded pubs and cafes aren’t that safe anymore, take your partner to a calm and isolated place after dinner and enjoy each other’s company while taking a stroll. Also consider to take some flowers or chocolates along with you.

Order his/her favourite food

If you are really head over heels in love with your partner then you must be knowing his/her likes and dislikes. A delicious meal has the ability to light up anyone’s mood, so this Valentine’s Day, if you are unable to share a dinner then order your partner’s favourite food. By having what your partner likes the most, you can truly express your love for her/him without even uttering something.

