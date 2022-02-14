Valentine’s Day 2022: Let Your Lips Say It All With These Lipstick Shades

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away. Many of us are prepping for the big day. From deciding the gift to planning the grand date, we are all doing something or the other. The day holds a special place in the hearts of love birds. If your boyfriend or husband is taking you out on a date, then you must plan your look in advance. Wear whatever you like, but take your look to another level with your makeup. Keep the makeup simple but let your lips say it all. We have come up with five lipstick shades to take your V-day look to another level:

Glossy Pink

You can never go wrong with pink. Whether you are wearing nude makeup or smoky eyes, pink balances every look. Glossy Pink shade gives a shine to your lips and is perfect for your dinner date.

Matte Fuschia

If you want to get bold and experiment with your look, wear matte Fuschia. The matte finish will give you a royal rich look and the Fuschia pink will make your lips stand out.

Deep Wine

A dark lip shade makes your lips stand out and give a pump to your whole look. For a date night, deep wine lipstick will make you look hot and confident.

Classic Red

Valentine’s Day is all about the colour red. Red roses, red balloons, red dress, and whatnot. All we see is red around us. So, when it comes to makeup, how can we break this tradition? The bold red lipstick will give a celebrity-inspired pout and is definitely the shade of Valentine.

Blush Nude

If you are not someone who likes to exaggerate their lips, then you can go for the safe nude shade. Nude is for all. It gives a subtle look to your makeup and is perfect for day and night.

