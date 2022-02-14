Valentine’s Day 2022: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Loved Ones

Gifts are not just objects but emotions are associated with them. When someone gifts you something, they put a lot of thought behind it. However, it is quite hard to choose what you want to gift your loved one. As Valentine’s Day is round the corner, we are here for your rescue. Ditch the cliché cakes and flowers, and gift these unique items to your loved ones to make them feel special.

Gifts for her

A love Map

Girls are very good with dates and they tend to remember every little moment they have spent with you. What’s better than letting her know that you remember your love timeline. Prepare a map with the places you first met, you had your first date, first kiss and so on. frame it and gift it to her. She will surely love it.

Monthly Date Night Subscription

Gift her a personalised voucher for every month of the year. Whenever she feels like going out on a lavish date, she can use her monthly subscription and you will have to fulfil her wish.

Message Bracelet

Who doesn’t love jewellery? Girls are fond of jewellery and there is nothing as good as a personalised bracelet which she can carry with a casual outfit as well as a hot sizzling dress. Inscribe a sweet short message like ‘you are my world’ on the bracelet.

Couple portrait

Select a photo of you two which she likes the most and make it into a portrait drawing. Frame it and gift it to her so that she can look at it and remember you whenever she misses you.

Gifts for him

Grooming box

Men love pampering. If you want him to look good and feel good, then gift him a grooming kit with essentials like beard oil, face pack, hair gel, etc.

Personalised Gym bottle

If your man is a gym freak, then print a cool message on the gym water bottle and gift it to him. It’ll motivate him and reminds him of you while exercising.

Bag Pack

For the adventurous partner, choose a good quality branded bag pack which he can use on his next trip.

Write a love poem

For a literature lover, what’s better than penning down your feelings and presenting it with all the love. Write a small love poem describing your feelings and gift it to your partner. He will surely appreciate the gesture more than a costly gift.

