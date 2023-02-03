Valentine’s day is quite an occasion for couples, especially for the diehard romantics who are eager to leap at the chance to spend quality time with their partner. To make your partner’s day even more special, there’s nothing better than a gift that reminds them of the warmth of your relationship. Chocolates are the most classic gesture to express one’s love. Everyone has a favourite chocolate, no matter what corner of the earth they come from.

We’ve curated five diﬀerent types of gourmet chocolates with CocoCart to help you make this day of love a whole lot sweeter.

Valrhona

Straight from the ateliers of Tain Ermitage, a picturesque, small town in France, Valrhona is dedicated to the creation of unique, artisanal quality chocolate with complex, balanced and consistent ﬂavours. Famously known as ‘the chocolate of chefs’, Valrhona brings you the most premium gift boxes, handcrafted chocolate bars and premium chocolate coated nuts. Valrhona is truly synonymous with luxury, and this premium chocolatier is bound to make your special someone feel truly pampered on this day celebrating love.

Neuhaus

The Belgian chocolatiers are indeed masters of their craft, and no one better than Neuhaus to lead that race when it comes to gourmet chocolates. Neuhaus invented the complex confection that is the chocolate praline, and has continued to break barriers with innovation ever since. They’ve mastered an impeccable symphony of taste and texture with their enchanting notes of ﬂavours you’re guaranteed to get lost in. The perfect gift for someone with a discerning eye—Neuhaus brings you exceptionally luxe gift boxes and handcrafted bars. If you’re looking to splurge on a confection this Valentine’s Day — look no further.

Godiva

Godiva is the frontrunner in the world of creating stellar chocolate and coﬀee products, and your Valentine deserves nothing short of perfection. Godiva is synonymous with an unparalleled legacy. The Godiva coﬀee beans are precision ground at the peak of freshness, and then sealed instantly. Gear up to elevate your palette to new heights with four signature blends: Hazelnut Creme, Chocolate Truﬄe, Caramel and Guatemala Single Origin. If you want to take the opulence a notch higher, you can also experience the beauty of their coﬀee and impeccable bars at a CocoCafe near you.

Whittakers

From the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand, no one does bean-to-bar better than Whittaker’s. Crafted with premium quality ingredients, their world class chocolate takes you on an otherworldly journey with their striking ﬂavours that appease the palate. From Dark Ghana and Peppermint, to Berry and Biscuit, creativity and culinary perfection ﬁnd their home in Whittaker’s signature bars. Can’t decide which ﬂavour to gift? We’ve got you covered. Delight your loved ones with a variety of their inventive bars with CocoCart’s Pick and Mix gifting option.

E Wedel

One of the most iconic brands from Poland, E Wedel’s history dates back over 170 years, and continues to a legend amongst their audiences. Birthed from the narrow streets of Warsaw, E Wedel is renowned for their exceptional quality and delightful unique ﬂavours that are bound to make you squeal with delight. From their signature dark chocolate espresso to their exquisite Crème Brulee Filled Milk Chocolate Bar, make your lovely Valentine’s Day extraordinary with confectionary nothing like you’ve experienced before.

