Vastu Shastra is known for principles and rules the people must consider while planning their homes. With the situations turning more complicated around us, each one of us wishes for a happy married life and wants to spend life with much more laughter and happiness. However, suspicion, quarrels and lack of understanding often lead to disputes in a relationship which prove to be harmful to a happy married life. As per Vaastu Shastra, there may be several causes for the delay in marriage and even an alliance can break due to multiple defects at one’s home. On Valentine’s Day, here are some Vaastu tips for a happy married life:

Keep a mirror

Placing a mirror in the bedroom is welcome, according to Vastu. This reduces conflict between husband and wife and the love between them grows.

Position the beds correctly

The bed in the master bedroom should be either in the south or southwest preferably, but it should never be between the two which may lead to recurring failures in relationships and negative experiences.

Sleeping direction should be correct

As per the Vastu Shastra, the husband should always sleep on the right side of the wife as this helps maintain a cordial relationship. Also, your bedroom must be in the southwest direction. When you sleep, your head should be towards the south-south-east or west direction. You should not sleep with your head towards the north.

Avoid metal beds

Metal beds should be avoided as that disturbs your sleep and creates tensions among partners. You should have one single or queen size bed with a single mattress. Two beds or mattresses should not be joined together as that may cause a rift between the couple. Also, the bed should not be positioned between two doors or in front of a door.

Keep a money plant in the room

As per Vastu, keeping a money plant is considered auspicious as it is a symbol of Venus. It makes the relationship between husband and wife sweet and the love between them grows.

