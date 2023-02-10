Valentine’s Day 2023 falls on a Tuesday, and after a hectic workday, many couples may opt for a cozy stay-at-home date night. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t make it special and memorable. Our guide to the perfect stay-at-home date includes ideas such as cooking a delicious meal together, using crafts to express your love, and setting the mood with a romantic atmosphere. So, don’t let the busy workday get in the way of celebrating your love and making the most of this special occasion.

A romantic Valentine’s Day celebration at home with your partner is a wonderful idea. With some planning and effort, you can create a memorable and extraordinary experience for both of you. Keep reading for more ideas on decorating your home for Valentine’s Day, making this day extra special for you and your loved one.

Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet, says “By going out and celebrating you cannot be sure that everything will fall to your liking, but when at home, you can guarantee a good time and ambience with minimal decor additions."

Here are a few tips that would help you make the most of your Valentine’s day celebrations at home:

Create a Date Corner

A date night at home would be incomplete without dinner, but the trick is to enjoy it in an unfamiliar corner. Balcony, bedroom, terrace, the choice is yours. A foldable dining table would be a star to execute this idea, helping you make dining time on this day more unique and romantic.

Offer the Bedroom a Romance Uplift

“You deserve the utmost luxury on this day and the best spot in the house to infuse the vibe of romance without second thoughts has to be the bedroom. Create a canopy above the bed with sheer curtains, and elevate the view with a new set of bedding that matches the vibe. These two tips may seem minimal but are impactful enough to double the romance in the air,” adds Ranawat.

Allure with Lighting and Candles

Be it your date corner or your bedroom, lighting and scented candles are a must! Yellow lighting offers a calming hue while the scented candles will boost the mood for the day. Decorate your date corner or bedroom with these items to offer your space an extravagant ambience just like any fancy hotel. Soft light and mood lighting are quite effective at giving a room a sensual appearance. “White lights, loud music, and your work tools like computers are definitely out when one wants to create a passionate atmosphere in the space. To create a haven, add relaxing music to your room,” says Sapna Aggarwal, Creative Director, ANSA Architecture & Interiors.

Bring in the Minimal Details

Ranawat feels flowers, hand-written notes or a favorite song, minimal details are the key to making any moment special no matter where it is being celebrated. Use cushion covers, candles, flowers and more such decor that can align the whole space to the mood of Valentine’s Day.

Purify the area

“Make sure your home is clutter-free so you and your partner can enjoy a pleasant evening together. To clear the energy and make your home gleam, spend some time cleaning properly before your Valentine’s Day date. This will allow you to concentrate on what really matters: making a special memory with your significant other. Fill your living space with a natural fresh fragrance of Neroli because it is known for reducing stress, anxiety, and anxiety-induced depression. When inhaled, neroli oil may help the brain release serotonin, and reduce cortisol levels, a stress hormone. Also, good for aromatherapy,” says Dr. Deepak Jain, Founder, The Fragrance People.

He further adds, “Scented candles are a guaranteed mood booster, regardless of how corny they may sound. If you go the extra mile to choose scented candles with scents like vanilla, lemongrass, or jasmine, you can heighten your partner’s senses with just a smell. Minimal warm light is romantic from the get-go.”

Add a romantic touch to your chairs for valentine’s day decorations

Raghunandan Saraf, founder, and CEO, Saraf Furniture, says, “Why halt at the dining room table? Add some flair to your chairs by adding flower wings to the backs. Set the table with your most exquisite dinnerware and an unobtrusive centre piece. You don’t necessarily need to go all out to add some love to the space; this romantic makeover with the chairs will do the trick.”

Keep it classy and red

Bringing her expertise, Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Spacemantra, says, “There is a reason why the colour red is associated with love. It immediately elevates the mood and complements the Valentine’s Day aesthetic. Therefore, try to stick with strong red or red accents while selecting furniture covers, cushions, bedding, and curtains. Additionally, if you have spare time, spend it on things for your wall decor that are custom-made. Try to collect all the romantic moments you have managed to photograph throughout the years in a photo frame, and then leave a strand of fairy lights to brighten it up. It would undoubtedly provide your intimate time with your sweetheart a more unique touch”.

Be innovative with space

Combine different decor styles that both partners like to create a unique and personalized space. “Focus on creating functional spaces that meet both partners’ needs, such as a cozy reading nook etc. Create shared spaces for activities such as cooking, entertaining, or relaxing that both partners can enjoy together,” adds Aggarwal.

Make art pieces’ work to your advantage

A comfortable love seat or armchair is ideal for cuddling on. A few paintings that convey cosiness and intimacy can be added. “Nothing is more comfortable than a lovely pashmina blanket to cover you, plush mattresses beneath your body,” opines Aggarwal.

