Our relationship with our partners is considered one of the most important factors in influencing our mental health and overall well-being. For many of us, Valentine’s Day presents a special opportunity to share and celebrate the love and affection we experience through the relationships in our lives. It is also the perfect time to talk about healthy and safe relationships, encourage a culture of consent and prevent negative behaviours that can affect the physical and mental well-being of all partners.

Romance and sexual intimacy naturally go hand-in-hand, therefore it is important to take time to reflect on your expectations and needs in the relationship as we all deserve to feel safe and loved with our significant other. Sexual wellness encompasses the prevention of infections, mental health and healthy functionality. Kanusha YK, psychotherapist and relationship expert, Allo Health shares some important aspects of our sexual health to reflect on:

Arousal

The brain is the largest sexual organ as our emotions and thoughts directly impact our sexual arousal. It is important to note that sexual wellness is not determined by how fast you can get aroused. It is the feeling of liking the erotic sensations and excitement you feel. Therefore, it is very important to understand and communicate your sexual wants and desires with your partner to be able to sustain the excitement between each other.

Satisfaction

Contrary to the conventional idea, not all sexual experiences need to end with a climax for it to be intimately rewarding. It is important to understand that not all sexual encounters will climax in an ‘explosive release’. Orgasms can also be a soft wave or a series of the same. An inability to orgasm could lead to an unsatisfactory experience and partners need to take the necessary steps to address the problem and help your partner enjoy the intimate moment.

Safety

Sexual wellness also means being mindful of risks and taking the necessary precautions to lessen exposure to any STD or STI. It is important to prioritize both, you and your partner’s safety during sexual intercourse.

