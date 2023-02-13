CHANGE LANGUAGE
Valentine's Day 2023: Classic Red to Vibrant Gloss, 5 Gorgeous Lipstick Shades to Wear this Love Day
2-MIN READ

Valentine's Day 2023: Classic Red to Vibrant Gloss, 5 Gorgeous Lipstick Shades to Wear this Love Day

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Valentine’s Day 2023: A minor change in the shade can make or break any look. (Image: Shutterstock)

Valentine's Day 2023: Be it attending an intimate dinner with your partner or going on a friendly night out with your squad, the correct lip shade will only elevate your makeup game

VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: Choosing the right shade of lipstick is not an easy task as it appears to be. A minor change in the shade can make or break any look. Now, as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner many are aiming to make a statement with their lip shade. Be it attending an intimate dinner with your partner or going on a friendly night out with your squad, the correct lip shade will only elevate your makeup game.

But are you overwhelmed with the palettes of red, metallic, matte, or glossy shades kept on the dressing table? Here, we have listed down a few options that might save your day.

Classic Red

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Classic red shade can never go out of style during Valentine’s season. It is a perennial trend that’s nothing less than a cherry on top while flaunting flawless makeup. Moreover, what makes this shade special is that it resembles all that is bold, smooth, and strong.

Pretty Pink

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

If not red, then the opulent velvety texture of pink is made for the minimalist in you. While the dramatic red shade attracts attention to your face, Pink is everything pretty and plum. Be it fuschia or baby shade, pink brings out the bright side of your makeup palette to bring in pure joy.

Nude Matte

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

The long-lasting and luxurious vibe of a matte texture can’t be off-limit during Valentine’s week. Just because it is the cupid season, doesn’t mean one has to aim for a full glam moment. A simple touch of nude can also work wonders for your makeup.

Vibrant gloss or sparkle

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

If you are in the mood to experiment, the gloss or sparkle shouldn’t be exempted from your list. Elevate your date with the touch of a glittery shade but do not fail to balance its vibrancy. The glitzy game goes well when teamed up with a barely-there foundation, contoured cheeks, or soft pink blush.

Peach

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Peach is all about being innocent and fun at the same time. It is the perfect shade for spending a date night with a lover, keep it to a medium tone and it fits the bill for a friendly outing as well. To accentuate the shade, add a dash of gloss and let your pout do the magic.

Read More