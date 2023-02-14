Valentine's Day 2023: From Kiara Advani To Malaika Arora, Last-Minute Ideas To Dress Up For Your Date Night

It’s Valentine’s Day, a perfect time to buy gifts for your partners, go on romantic dates, and splurge on anything fancy and unique. It is also the perfect excuse to dress up for your special date in the most fashionable and trendy way. But are you late deciding on your outfit? Worry not, to make Valentine’s Day extra special, take inspiration from Bollywood divas that will definitely woo your partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Make a bold style statement in a bright red mini dress or choose a stylish gown for your Valentine’s Day dinner just like Manushi Chhillar. Red is often associated with love, and it helps blend with your surroundings, which are often decorated in red and white to set the mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur’s strapless fairytale gown in blush hues is perfect for the occasion. Wearing pink is a sweet and charming gesture for those who prefer to keep things delicate and soft. Flowers are also important in expressing love, and floral-patterned dresses are always in style for a date night look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

White dresses or gowns have a serenity that flatters almost everyone, and choosing white as your Valentine’s Day outfit is a no-brainer. It will make you look bold and confident, and at the same time, it will bring out your peaceful side as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

How about a little shimmer? Take a look at Malaika Arora’s shimmery slit dress. If you plan to go clubbing with your partner, this is it. Dazzle your way through the dance floor and stand out in the crowd. We bet your partner would find it hard to look away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Nothing says sensual and plush like a deep red or wine ensemble. Make a chic style statement by wearing a wine gown like Fatima Sana Shaikh. Gowns like this are perfect if you are going for a date night. Its subtlety speaks for itself.

