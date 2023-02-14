The much-awaited Valentine’s Day is finally here! On this day, couples rejoice and reclaim their love for each other, starting from small gestures to making grand romantic ones. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 and is hailed as the day of love. Preparations, however, start on February 7 with Rose Day and are celebrated the entire week as Valentine’s Week. Several places like cafes, restaurants and bars are decked up with a red and white theme to make it more special. Now, who doesn’t love flowers given by their loved ones?

But did you know that your favourite flower can tell you about your personality? Yes, an astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma who is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh shared some amazing facts with News18. Find out what your favourite flower tells about your personality.

Rose

According to astrology, Hitendra shared that people who love rose also love to travel. These people like all kinds of weather and love to party. They are peace-makers and are a little bit conservative.

Marigold

Irrespective of gender, people who like marigolds are familiar with the ground reality. These people won’t do such acts which bring criticism to the family or society. They think before they act in every work. The yellow colour means a symbol of luck and intelligence.

Lotus

These people are considered to be intelligent and are ready to phase any kind of situation in their life.

Sunflower

Those who love sunflowers are soft in nature. They are straightforward and many times others take advantage or use their straightforwardness.

Bela, jasmine and mogra

If someone loves Bela, jasmine and mogra then it is said that they also love their life. They leave a deep impact on one’s life just like the fragrance of the jasmine flower. They usually rule everyone’s heart and have a clear mind. They also love peace and positive vibes around them.

