Yoga is a practice that has been known to promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being. But did you know that it can also be a great way for couples to bond and connect on a deeper level? With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, what better time to explore the benefits of practicing yoga as a couple? Let’s take a look at how practicing yoga together can enhance your relationship, improve your communication, and even bring you closer together physically. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, there’s something for everyone when it comes to practicing yoga as a couple. So, grab your partner, roll out your mats, and let’s explore the world of yoga for couples.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, explains why yoga for couples is beneficial in the long run.

Physical and mental health benefits

Starting a yoga practise with your partner has a lot of advantages. The countless physical health advantages that you will experience, such as increased flexibility, strength, and stamina as well as improved immunity and the capacity to avoid stress and worry, come first.

Improves the bond

Yoga practise helps you become a better version of yourself, which enhances the bond between two individuals. Due to having a similar objective—yoga—this improves compatibility, comprehension, and self-assurance.

Yoga Postures for couples

Akshar shares some of the simple poses that you can practice with your partner:

Practice poses like Padmasana and Sukhasana to open your lower body and make your hips more flexible. Adding partner stretches like Paschimottansana and Padahasthasana will help you develop lower body strength and hamstring flexibility. To increase your stamina and upper body strength, try holding Santolanasana for a challenge. You may help yourself stay young, active, and energetic by practising back bends like Chakrasana, Ustrasana, and Dhanurasana.

Meditation Technique

Beej Dhyan/Arambh Dhyan/Seed Meditation

ARAMBH is the Sanskrit word for “beginning," and good seed must be sowed in a healthy atmosphere.

Formation

➢ Sitting up straight with Eyes closed in any of the above Asanas, Visualise 2 big circles in front of eyes, one circle above and the 2nd circle below.

➢ Circles are symbolic, the circle which is above is a white hole (for all the positive things to receive) and the circle which is below is a black hole (for all the negative things to be released) ( The black hole has Event horizon, which is the surface of a black hole : the boundary of a black hole beyond which nothing can escape from it )

➢ From the white Hole above to Ajnya Chakra to Black Hole below is forming a Triangle for the meditation

➢ With every inhalation, visualise receiving Light, abundance, power, strength and all the positivities through the White Hole at Ajnya Chakra and with the exhalation, releasing all the past, bitter thoughts, negative energies through the Black Hole

➢ With each inhale, you receive Prosperity and Positivities and with each Exhale, you release all darkness and Negativities.

Yoga is a very effective and beneficial approach to direct any unwelcome negative emotions, such as insecurities, jealousies, fear, self-doubt, etc. Your self-assurance will increase as a result, and you’ll be able to celebrate your partner’s achievements and victories without feeling inadequate in any way.

