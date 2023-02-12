Valentine's Day 2023: Take Inspiration From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Black Dress For Date Night

Be it her street style outfits or Met Gala fits, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can ace any look. The global icon keeps treating her fans to some adorable shots of herself. Her latest Instagram post is proof of that. Priyanka Chopra, on Friday, shared some pictures of herself in a black midi dress and broke the internet.

Ditching the idea of LBD (Little Black Dress), Priyanka wore a black bodycon midi dress for a recent ad shoot. Priyanka’s ribbed dress has a strapless design, a plunging curved neckline, and an ankle-length hemline. The diva left her hair open and centre-parted. Priyanka’s recent sartorial choice will inspire you to add the number to your wardrobe. Mixing the two aesthetics, the outfit was accessorized with a teal handbag. Further, she added ornate rose gold bracelets, tiny earrings, and some statement rings to finish the look.

While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Spoilt for choice.” As it is officially the season of love, this outfit can be your go-to choice for a dinner date.

As soon as Priyanka shared these images, they went viral and fans started flooding the comments section with compliments. One of the users wrote, “How can a woman be this beautiful, intelligent, hot, kind and attractive? Love you loads and tons PeeCeee.. you’re the best woman.” The second one wrote, “She is the art.” Another user commented, “Give raise to the stylist. More such looks on PC.”

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects planned for this year. She has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, and Love Again lined up. She will collaborate with actress Sienna Miller on Anthony Chen’s next film. It is based on the novel Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda.

Priyanka and Nick revealed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s face for the first time at a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event. Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, their wives, and the rest of their family attended the ceremony last month.

